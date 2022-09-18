Queen Elizabeth funeral: The ceremony and where to watch it

Send this page to someone via email

Britain is getting ready to bury its longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after what is anticipated to be one of the largest state funerals in the country’s history.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in London, with leaders from across the globe flying in to pay their respects.

Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

London’s police force said her state funeral Monday will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken.

Here is what is expected on the day and where to watch it:

When and where is the funeral taking place?

The state funeral service will begin at 6 a.m. ET (11 am UK time) on Monday and run for an hour.

The venue is Westminster Abbey, the same church in London where the queen was crowned 70 years ago.

View image in full screen File photo dated 02/06/53 of Queen Elizabeth II receives the homage of the Duke of Edinburgh (her husband) at her coronation in London’s Westminster Abbey as the Queen’s funeral venue is where she was married and crowned. The monarch had close connections to the church – a focal point during times of national celebration and sadness. The Queen was married and crowned at Westminster Abbey. Now the bells of the “House of Kings” – half muffled in mourning – will ring out at her funeral. It will be the first time in over 260 years a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760. The Canadian Press

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, according to details released by the Buckingham Palace Thursday.

New-elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will read selections from the Bible.

After the prayers, the sermon and commendation will be given by Archbishop of Canterbury.

A two-minute silence will be observed in the Abbey and across the country, followed by the national anthem to bring the funeral service to a close at 7 a.m. ET.

London’s Heathrow Airport announced it will halt all flights for 15 minutes before the two-minute national silence.

According to Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of arrangements, the funeral and memorial events are intended to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling her majesty and family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”

Who will be in attendance?

Dozens of world leaders, politicians, royals and celebrities will be in attendance at the 2,000-guest funeral.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have all confirmed they will attend.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also be there, along with other leaders from Commonwealth countries.

From Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have travelled to London and are accompanied by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser, along with former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston.

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III sits with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

In addition, former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin, and Stephen Harper will be part of the Canadian delegation.

Also among the funeral guests will be nearly 200 people honoured by the late queen for their work corresponding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in sectors including charities, healthcare and education.

Procession route

After the funeral service draws to a close, the queen’s coffin will be returned to the State Gun Carriage by the bearer party for a procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. ET and will arrive at Wellington Arch at 8 a.m. ET.

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family will follow the queen’s coffin as Big Ben tolls throughout the duration of the procession.

View image in full screen The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II makes its way along Big Ben and Westminster Hall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

Detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth will be part of the procession, along with representatives from the Commonwealth, Canadian police and health workers.

The procession will be formed in seven groups, each supported by a service band.

Minute Guns will be fired in Hyde Park by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.

The queen’s coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse at Wellington Arch by the bearer party to travel to Windsor.

As the hearse departs, the parade will give a royal salute and the national anthem will be played.

The royal family will travel by car to Windsor.

When and where is the burial?

A procession in Windsor is set to begin at 10:10 a.m. ET and will be joined by the King and other members of the royal family at 10:40 a.m.

The route will be lined by the armed forces and minute guns will be fired. The Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell will also be tolled.

At 10:53 a.m. ET, the procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel.

View image in full screen File photo dated 17/04/21 of Queen Elizabeth II after taking her seat for the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire. The Canadian Press

After the queen’s coffin is brought into the chapel, the committal service will begin at 11 a.m., conducted by the Dean of Windsor. A total of 800 people are set to be in attendance, including members of the queen’s household and Windsor estate staff.

The choir of St. George’s Chapel will sing during the service.

Before the final hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre will be removed from the coffin and placed on the Altar.

At the end of the final hymn, the King will place The Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin.

The Lord Chamberlain will simultaneously “break” his Wand of Office and place it on the coffin.

While the queen’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm. The commendation occurs before Garter King of Arms pronounces the queen’s styles and titles.

The Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will pronounce the blessing.

The service will be concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

A private burial service, attended by the family, will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET in The King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be buried by the side of her husband, Prince Philip.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died last year at age 99.

The private service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

What's happening in Canada?

In Canada, at 12:10 p.m. ET a memorial parade from Cartier Drill Hall will travel through downtown Ottawa. It will pass the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial, while following a ceremonial route along Wellington St.

The parade will consist of two mounted detachments of the Royal Canadian Mounted Poilice Musical Ride, each composed of 13 riders; a 100-person Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) quad-service guard of honour. The CAF Central Band, supported by the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums and the Governor General Foot Guards Band, 17 honorary pallbearers and a flag bearer.

Across from the Canadian War Museum, a 96-gun salute — one salvo for each year of the Queen’s life — will be conducted from the LeBreton Flats during the memorial parade.

Following all elements of the state funeral in London, a national commemorative ceremony to honour the queen will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa at 1 p.m.

View image in full screen Reverend Shane A. D. Parker, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa, speaks during the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

“The commemorative ceremony we are preparing will be dignified and warm, just like Her Majesty the Queen. I invite all Canadians to watch the commemorative ceremony, which will provide us with a shared moment to pause and reflect across the country,” Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian heritage said in a release Sept. 15.

Prayers will be read by the Canadian secretary to the King Donald Booth and brigadier-general Guy Bélisle, Canadian Armed Forces chaplain general.

Addresses will be given by Brian Mulroney, the 18th prime minister of Canada, and the 26th governor general of Canada, Adrienne Clarkson.

Algonquin spiritual advisor and English poet laureate of Ottawa Albert Dumont will also pay tribute during the ceremony.

The Appleby College String Ensemble and Christ Church Cathedral organists will perform preludes and postludes. Musical interludes will be performed by artists including David Baik, playwright, producer and director Tomson Highway, accompanied by vocalist Patricia Cano and saxophonist Marcus Ali.

Songs will also be performed by author, singer-songwriter and actor Ginette Reno and singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright.

The national anthem will be performed by singer and actor Kim Richardson.

The ceremony will be concluded with a flypast over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s.

How to watch

Global News has a team in London, covering the queen’s funeral and the subsequent ceremony in Ottawa.

Globalnews.ca will be live-streaming the network’s coverage of the funeral from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, hosted by Global National’s Dawna Friesen, and the ceremony in Ottawa from 12 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Global News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson.

— With files from Reuters and The Associated Press