Canada

Metrolinx pausing service at 1 p.m. Monday for moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'King Charles, Camila visit Wales for Queen Elizabeth service' King Charles, Camila visit Wales for Queen Elizabeth service
WATCH ABOVE: King Charles, Camila visit Wales for Queen Elizabeth service

Metrolinx says it will be pausing service at 1 p.m. on Monday for a moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Metrolinx will observe September 19 as a day of mourning with services pausing for 96 seconds to observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. to reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement from the transit agency said.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at 96-years-old.

Read more: TTC to pause all service at 1 p.m. Monday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Premier Doug Ford said this week that Ontario will mark Sept. 19 “as a provincial day of mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday.”

“The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on that day,” Ford said.

The Toronto Transit Commission said it will also be pausing service for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Ontario will not declare September 19 a holiday' Ontario will not declare September 19 a holiday
Ontario will not declare September 19 a holiday
