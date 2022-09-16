Metrolinx pausing service at 1 p.m. Monday for moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says it will be pausing service at 1 p.m. on Monday for a moment of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Metrolinx will observe September 19 as a day of mourning with services pausing for 96 seconds to observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. to reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II,” a statement from the transit agency said.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at 96-years-old.

Premier Doug Ford said this week that Ontario will mark Sept. 19 “as a provincial day of mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday.”

“The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on that day,” Ford said.

The Toronto Transit Commission said it will also be pausing service for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. on Monday.

2:15 Ontario will not declare September 19 a holiday Ontario will not declare September 19 a holiday