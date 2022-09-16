Suspicious fire damages building at Wolfville’s historic Victoria Inn

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a building at Victoria’s Historic Inn in Wolfville, N.S. early Friday morning.

In a release, the RCMP said officers from the Kings District, as well as the Wolfville Fire Department, responded to a fire at a building on Main Street in Wolfville around 5:20 a.m.

Wolfville Fire Department

“RCMP officers learned that the building is directly behind an inn but been evacuated. No one was injured as a result of the fire,” the release said.

“The Wolfville Fire Department, with assistance from a number of other fire departments, were able to extinguish the fire.”

The RCMP said the fire has been deemed suspicious and the scene is being held at this time. The investigation is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s office.

In an email, Wolfville fire chief Todd Crowell said when firefighters responded, there was a “heavy fire” on the exterior of the building.

He said two occupants were evacuated safely.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-542-3817 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).