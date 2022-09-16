1 dead following Highway 28 head-on collision near Bancroft: OPP

Bancroft OPP say one person died following a two-vehicle collision east of the village on Thursday morning.
Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a head-on collision on Highway 28 near Belton Road, about 20 kilometres east of Bancroft.
Read more: Peterborough man dies following Hwy. 115 multi-vehicle collision, OPP say
Read More
OPP say a passenger in of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Carole O’Brien, 68, of Denbigh Township, located about 60 kilometres east of Bancroft.
Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments