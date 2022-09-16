Menu

Traffic

1 dead following Highway 28 head-on collision near Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 10:40 am
Bancroft OPP say one person died following a collision on Highway 28 east of Bancroft on Sept. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say one person died following a collision on Highway 28 east of Bancroft on Sept. 15, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Bancroft OPP say one person died following a two-vehicle collision east of the village on Thursday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a head-on collision on Highway 28 near Belton Road, about 20 kilometres east of Bancroft.

Read more: Peterborough man dies following Hwy. 115 multi-vehicle collision, OPP say

OPP say a passenger in of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Carole O’Brien, 68, of Denbigh Township, located about 60 kilometres east of Bancroft.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

