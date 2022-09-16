1 dead following Highway 28 head-on collision near Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP say one person died following a two-vehicle collision east of the village on Thursday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a head-on collision on Highway 28 near Belton Road, about 20 kilometres east of Bancroft.

OPP say a passenger in of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#BancroftOPP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on #Hwy28 near Belton Road, Carlow Mayo Twp today at about 10:30 a.m. 2 vehicle head on collision that sent both drivers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, 1 passenger deceased. Investigation ongoing. ^ec pic.twitter.com/dY5JWGnBgY — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 15, 2022

On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Carole O’Brien, 68, of Denbigh Township, located about 60 kilometres east of Bancroft.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.