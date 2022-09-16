Blake Lively pregnant: Actor expecting 4th child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be welcoming a new member to their family.

The actor revealed her baby bump as she walked out on the red carpet at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City. She dazzled attendees in a gold-sequin minidress with a long silk scarf.

Lively, 35, already shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with her husband.

ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

View image in full screen Blake Lively - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Last year in December, Reynolds, 45, admitted he wanted to focus on his family as he takes a step back from acting for a while.

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” Reynolds told LinkedIn News senior editor-at-large Jessi Hempel. “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice-versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away, too.”

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad,” he explained. “I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up, I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I’m really passionate about. It is a juggling act.”

GALLERY: Hollywood’s Baby Boom Continues