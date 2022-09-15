Motorcyclist from Penticton, B.C. killed in collision on Channel Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan man was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened on the Channel Parkway during the noon hour, and involved a motorcycle and a car turning left at an intersection.

Penticton RCMP say the Yamaha motorcycle was heading southbound, and collided with the northbound Volkswagen that was turning onto Green Mountain Road.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 64 year-old man from Penticton, died at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40 year-old man also from Penticton, was uninjured.

They added that there was no indication of criminality in the collision.

