Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Cody Fajardo spoke on Thursday about how it feels to welcome his firstborn child, Luca, to the family. Fajardo shared wisdom from his experience to “cherish every moment because the experience moves fast.” On Tuesday, Fajardo was seen leaving the field with cheers from teammates as his wife was ready to have the baby.
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback reacts to becoming a father
By The Staff Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 5:45 pm
Updated September 15, 2022 6:41 pm
