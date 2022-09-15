Pair charged in break-in at same London, Ont. home where shooting occurred: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after London, Ont. police allege they were caught with a loaded shotgun while exiting the rear of a home on Wednesday that had been the scene of a shooting hours earlier.

Police had responded to the scene at 351 Flanders Row in London’s northeast around 4:40 a.m. Sept. 14 for a report of a shooting. A man was located with gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 9 p.m., roughly 16 hours later, police say they received reports of a break and enter in progress at the same Flanders Row address.

In a statement, police said that officers located two people exiting the rear of the home and took them into custody without incident.

It’s alleged a loaded shotgun, one gram of suspected fentanyl valued at $60, and one 100 mg morphine pill, also valued at $60, were seized.

“While police responded to a break and enter at the same address we attended in relation to a reported shooting yesterday morning, members of the Major Crime Section continue to look at the circumstances surrounding that incident and the investigation is active and ongoing,” said Cst. Sandasha Bough in an email.

The accused, a 31-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from London, are jointly charged with two counts of carelessly storing a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and one count of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

The pair are also jointly charged with one count each of possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Separately, police said the 31-year-old woman faces two counts of possessing a Schedule I substance and one count of breaching probation, while the 36-year-old man faces a count of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The pair were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The suspect in the initial shooting investigation fled the scene before police arrived and remained at large as of late Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.