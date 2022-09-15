Ontario school board to ‘adhere’ to ministry directive to ‘honour the queen’

Send this page to someone via email

A GTA-area school board will “adhere” to a directive from the Ministry of Education to observe a moment of silence and pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, after facing backlash over a memo advising schools to avoid raising the subject with students.

As first reported by Global News, the York Region District School Board issued a memo to school administrators asking them to limit the conversations surrounding the death of the queen because students dealing with a recent loss could be “triggered” by the discussion.

Cecil Roach, acting director of education at the board, said the guidance document instructed teachers to “perhaps try and avoid starting the conversation” and offered suggestions on how to deal with the topic if students raised the subject of the queen’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not uncommon for us to do when tragic international events happen,” Roach told Global News, pointing to a similar guidance document that was sent to educators during the start of Russian invasion into Ukraine.

“We certainly recognize the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a tragic event, and the incredible contribution she has made to the province, to the country and indeed to the world,” Roach said.

6:22 Remembering the Queen: Her connection to Canada and most memorable moments Remembering the Queen: Her connection to Canada and most memorable moments

However, Roach said the YRDSB is committed to teaching students about the “ongoing impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities” and that was top of mind when the board crafted the memo.

The document, however, became a lightening rod on talk radio and social media leading to a swift reaction from the Minister of Education who immediately issued a directive ordering the board to honour the queen on Sept. 19 — which the Ford government designated as the provincial day of mourning.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have made clear our direction that all schools are to recognize the profound impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s lifelong and unwavering devotion to public service,” Stephen Lecce said in a statement to Global News.

“I have directed this board to implement the province’s expectation, honour the Queen on the date of her funeral, and enrich students with a strong understanding of the values and enduring legacy of Canada’s constitutional democracy.”

The board quickly backed down on its policy and promised to hold memorials to the queen on the day of her funeral.

“We’re obliged to adhere to what the ministry has recommended,” Roach said. “We will have a moment of silence, there are some recommended activities that students will be engaging in based on that memo.”

Advertisement