Health

15 patients in N.L. require followup as review of thousands of mammograms continues

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Advocates claim some disabled women denied access to mammograms' Advocates claim some disabled women denied access to mammograms
A community group that advocates for people with disabilities claims that some women in the province have limited access to mammograms. RAPLIQ says it's been an issue for years and the provincial government needs to take action to improve accessibility. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports. – May 4, 2022

Newfoundland and Labrador’s four health authorities have identified 15 patients this week requiring further followup as a review continues of thousands of mammograms that were viewed on out-of-date screens.

A news release from the province’s Eastern, Western and Labrador-Grenfell Health authorities says their officials have so far reviewed mammograms from 2,368 patients, out of a total of 10,883.

Read more: ‘How the hell did this happen?’ More than 16,500 mammograms under review across N.L.

The release says discrepancies or different interpretations of mammograms have been identified for six of those patients, who will require followup care.

The province’s Central Health authority said Monday it had identified nine patients needing further consultation after completing a review of mammograms from 3,087 people.

Read more: Newfoundland health authority reviewing about 3,000 mammograms for possible issues

The health authorities say the mammograms in question had been viewed on screens with three-megapixel resolution, rather than the standard resolution of five megapixels.

Officials have said the mistake poses a low risk to patients, and that the difference in resolution is impossible to detect with the naked eye.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
