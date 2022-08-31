Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nearly 14,000 more mammograms are under review across Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'New report casts serious doubts on mammogram recommendations for women in their forties' New report casts serious doubts on mammogram recommendations for women in their forties
A new report says the decades-old Canadian study that formed the basis for mammography recommendations for women in their forties around the world, was flawed, and could have contributed to the deaths of hundreds of women. – Nov 24, 2021

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say nearly 14,000 more mammogram results are under review across the province after the images were analyzed on screens that didn’t meet technical standards.

Officials from three of the province’s four health authorities told reporters today the approximately 13,884 mammograms under scrutiny represent about 11,751 patients.

Read more: Newfoundland health authority reviewing about 3,000 mammograms for possible issues

Results being reviewed by Eastern and Labrador-Grenfell Health authorities cover a period beginning Sept. 18, 2018, and ending last week, while those from Western Health date as far back as October of 2013.

The news comes after the province’s Central Health authority announced last week it was reviewing mammography results from about 3,000 patients for the same reason.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Central Health said Monday that a preliminary review of images from 837 patients revealed “four potential discrepancies or differing interpretations” of the mammograms.

Health officials say the risk to patients as a result of the errors appears to be low.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Post-vaccine lymph node swelling can be mistaken on mammograms' Health Matters: Post-vaccine lymph node swelling can be mistaken on mammograms
Health Matters: Post-vaccine lymph node swelling can be mistaken on mammograms – Mar 12, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Breast Cancer tagmammograms tagNewfoundland mammograms tagNL mammogram review tagNL mammograms tagNewfoundland mammograms review tagNL mammograms review tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers