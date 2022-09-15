Menu

Canada

Funeral for Toronto police officer killed in Mississauga set for Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Tributes pour in for Toronto police officer murdered in ‘unprovoked attack’' Tributes pour in for Toronto police officer murdered in ‘unprovoked attack’
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto Police officer fatally shot in Mississauga on Monday is being remembered by colleagues and friends. Caryn Lieberman reports.

The funeral for a Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty is set for Wednesday.

Police say Const. Andrew Hong’s funeral will take place at the Toronto Congress Centre in the city’s northwest corridor.

Hong was fatally shot while at a coffee shop in Mississauga on Monday in a shooting rampage that killed two and injured three others across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Read more: Suspect in shooting rampage arrived at coffee shop 2 hours before killing Toronto police officer

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast.

Police say the public is invited to watch the procession as it travels from Richmond Hill to the congress centre.

A large throng of police officers and first responders from across the country are expected to attend the funeral.

Click to play video: 'GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform' GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform
GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform
