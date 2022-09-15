Funeral for Toronto police officer killed in Mississauga set for Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The funeral for a Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty is set for Wednesday.

Police say Const. Andrew Hong’s funeral will take place at the Toronto Congress Centre in the city’s northwest corridor.

Hong was fatally shot while at a coffee shop in Mississauga on Monday in a shooting rampage that killed two and injured three others across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast.

Police say the public is invited to watch the procession as it travels from Richmond Hill to the congress centre.

Story continues below advertisement

A large throng of police officers and first responders from across the country are expected to attend the funeral.

1:25 GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform