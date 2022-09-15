Walmart employee charged with sexually assaulting woman at Halifax location

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a 21-year-old Walmart employee has been charged, after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the Mumford Road store.

Police received a report of the assault on July 15 — two days after the incident.

In a news release issued on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police say an employee, who was not working at the time, identified himself as a loss prevention officer and “touched a woman who was not known to him in a sexual manner.”

Smit Vasantbhai Lanagariya, 21, is facing one count of sexual assault and will be appearing in Halifax Provincial Court.

No other details were provided in the release issued by police.

