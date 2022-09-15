Menu

Crime

15-year-old boys charged after Whitby carjacking: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 2:38 pm
Durham Regional Police cars are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police cars are seen in this file image. File / Global News

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and charged after a carjacking in Whitby late Wednesday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a carjacking at Centre Street North and Rossland Road West at around 11:35 p.m.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by two males who drove off in his black Kia Forte. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Durham police’s Air1 helicopter then located the stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 401.

The helicopter followed the vehicle to the Kingston Road and Port Union area, were the suspects exited and fled on foot, police said.

Officers “quickly” responded and arrested the suspects, police said.

Two 15-year-old boys from Toronto have been charged with robbery and possessing property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Officers said they were held for bail hearings.

