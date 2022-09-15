Menu

Crime

Richmond, B.C. police share image of suspect after woman injured in June attempted robbery

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 2:47 pm
Richmond RCMP are looking to members of the public to help identify a suspect who stole a woman's purse. View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP are looking to members of the public to help identify a suspect who stole a woman's purse. Richmond RCMP

Police are stepping up their efforts to find a suspect after a woman was seriously injured in June when a man reportedly tried to rip her purse from her arm in Richmond, B.C.

Police released a photo Wednesday in the hopes someone will be able to identify the suspect.

Richmond police are looking for this suspect in connection to a robbery attempt in Richmond, B.C.
Richmond police are looking for this suspect in connection to a robbery attempt in Richmond, B.C. RCMP

On June 1 around 2:30 p.m., Richmond RCMP officers were called to a business in the 5900 block of No. 3 Road for an attempted robbery.

When officers arrived, they found a woman that had sustained “serious injuries.”

Read more: Father of victim in attempted swarming in Richmond, B.C. speaks out

The victim told police she was sitting inside the business when the suspect allegedly tried to pull her purse off her arm. Police said the victim held onto the purse, was dragged across a table and then struck a chair.

The suspect then fled the business, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-ten in height, with slim build and black hair. He was wearing a black mask, a black zip-up hoodie, black shoes and black pants at the time of the incident.

“The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of this incident. While a number of witnesses remained on scene, unfortunately, despite all efforts by our investigators to date, the suspect remains unidentified,” said Richmond RCMP Superintendent Julie Drotar.

Read more: New campaign urges Richmond, B.C. residents to report racism to police in real time

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Click to play video: 'Richmond mother tells horrifying story of youth violence' Richmond mother tells horrifying story of youth violence
