Crime

Regina police seek suspect in armed robbery investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 1:34 pm
Regina police car
Regina police are looking to the public to help identify a suspect in a robbery on Sunday. File/ Global News

Regina’s police service is looking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect involved in an incident on Sunday.

Officers received a call around 3:50 p.m. of a robbery at a business on the 3000 block of 5 Avenue.

Police said they were told that a man had entered the business, threatened staff with a knife and then stole an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off on foot.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25-40, wearing a black sweatshirt with a white “CTV” or “CKCK” logo on the front. He also had black pants, sunglasses, and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 306-777-6500.

