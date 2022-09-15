OPP identify Collingwood man as victim of deadly Meaford, Ont. crash

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP have identified the victim of last week’s fatal, single-vehicle collision in Meaford, Ont., as a 45-year-old father from Collingwood.

On Sept. 9 at 11:41 p.m., a single motor vehicle collision along Grey County Road 29 was reported to police.

First responders found a pick-up truck had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, identified the deceased as Garnet Walker, 45, of Collingwood.

An obituary posted to the Fawcett Funeral Homes website describes Walker as a person who would always greet others with a “warm smile and usually big hug.”

“Whether it be in the workplace, on any sports field or watching him Captaining the Red Dragon out on Georgian Bay, he will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him,” the obituary read.

Walker was a father, son, and brother.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting the Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation.