‘Leading by example’: Hilltops linebacker Johnson is ‘important piece’ of Toppers’ defence

Saskatoon Hilltops linebacker Konner Johnson is a stable presence in the Toppers defence.

The middle linebacker is in his fifth year with the team. He had the opportunity to attend Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp in May at Griffiths Stadium.

Johnson has taken the knowledge gained from being involved with the camp and applied it to his game while also helping out his teammates.

“It was very surreal. My parents got to come out for a couple of practices. It was a great experience, something I’ll never forget,” Johnson said.

Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant says Johnson is a very important piece of the team — a real difference maker and a leader by example.

“He’s shown a lot of confidence. He has tremendous knowledge, his IQ has increased greatly. He is just one of the best playmakers on the field, game in and game out — a very important piece of what we do” Sargent said.

Linebacker Matt Wist has played with Johnson for four years. The two are very close friends on and off the field.

“Always leading by example, never knocks anyone down, always there to help. He went to Riders camp, it’s paid off. Great guy to be around,” Wist said.

Johnson’s work ethic, football knowledge, betterment of himself and wanting to be the very best have his coaches praising his football talents.

Johnson has led the team in interceptions for far this season, with three INTs in four games.

“He is one of those great kids. We are happy to have him on our team. You know everyone is going to rally around him. He has matched our expectations and exceeded them greatly,” Sargent said.

For Johnson, the camp allowed him to see firsthand how the pros carry themselves daily. Preparing is key.

“More so just how they study film and their opponents and how they practise. They practise full speed every day. I wanted to do that with my Hilltops teammates so game days become easier.”

“Something I will be forever grateful for and remember the rest of my football career.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Something I will be forever grateful for and remember the rest of my football career."