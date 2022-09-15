Nearly 65% of Saskatchewan crops have been harvested: crop report

Send this page to someone via email

Harvest in Saskatchewan has made “immense” progress according to this weeks crop report.

Sixty-four per cent of the crop in the province has now been harvested, up from 42 per cent last week and ahead of the five-year average of 57 per cent. An additional 20 per cent of the crop is ready to swath or straight cut.

“Many producers in the southwest and west-central regions have completed harvest and are on to other field work,” the province said in a press release.

Most of the province received very little to no rainfall over the past week, allowing producers time to harvest.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest region, where 93 per cent of the crop is in the bin. The west-central has 80 per cent combined, the southeast 57 per cent, the northwest 47 per cent, the east-central 46 per cent and the northeast 41 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of lentils and field peas, 90 per cent of durum, 72 per cent of barley, 68 per cent of spring wheat, 39 per cent of canola and 23 per cent of flax has been combined. There is an additional 40 per cent of canola that is ready to swath or straight-cut.

And while many producers had good luck out in the field, some were hit with frost damage in the southeast up to the northwest.

Light hail, wind and dry conditions caused the majority of crop damage this week. Strong winds have continued to blow swaths and shell out crops. There were also reports of damage caused by wildlife and waterfowl as they make their way south.

“There are concerns regarding soil moisture and a good soaking rain post-harvest would be ideal, as soil is drying out across the province after several weeks of minimal precipitation, wind and hot weather,” the report said.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 37 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 24 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 27 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 28 per cent very short.

Some producers in the province have said it is to too dry to consider seeding winter cereals at the moment.

A full version of the crop report can be found on the government of Saskatchewan website.