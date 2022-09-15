Menu

Crime

Man runs through traffic trying to evade capture in Guelph, Ont.: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 15, 2022 12:15 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont. say a man is in custody facing charges after his suspicious behaviour caught the attention of patrol officers.

Officers were in the area of Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway around 10:15 Wednesday morning when they saw a man trying to hide behind a bus shelter.

He then reportedly ran across Willow Road while avoiding several moving vehicles.

The man was eventually apprehended and arrested.

An investigation revealed that he was wanted for being in violation of his probation.

An ensuing search turned up suspected cocaine, fentanyl and diazepam as well as five cell phones and pepper spray.

The 41-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

