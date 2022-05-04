Guelph, Ont. couple charged with trafficking fentanyl, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have arrested a couple following a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Earlier this year, police said they started looking into the sale of fentanyl and crystal meth in the city which led to a pair of suspects being identified.

The two were arrested on Tuesday as they returned home. The police didn’t say where the home is located.

While conducting a search, officers found suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine along with a digital scale, pepper spray, a knife, collapsible batons, brass knuckles and a stolen credit card.

A 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have each been charged with three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing stolen property.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has also been charged with driving while suspended.

2:13 Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls – Mar 8, 2022

The two accused have been held in custody, pending bail hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

News of the arrest comes just days after public health issued an alert following six drug poisonings within an hour.

The alert sent out last Friday warned that while no one died, most overdoses involved fentanyl.

(1/3) Health Alert: 6 Drug Poisonings within an hour in Guelph. Potentially Red Fentanyl.

Substances circulating in the WDGPH area may be stronger than usual:

-6 suspect substance-related drug poisonings were identified in the City of Guelph this morning@WGDrugStrategy pic.twitter.com/ZkPF9XyAFM — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) April 29, 2022

Advertisement