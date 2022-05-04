SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Guelph, Ont. couple charged with trafficking fentanyl, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 11:45 am
A 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested by Guelph police. View image in full screen
A 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested by Guelph police. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have arrested a couple following a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Earlier this year, police said they started looking into the sale of fentanyl and crystal meth in the city which led to a pair of suspects being identified.

Read more: Man charged after knife pulled on Good Samaritan, Guelph police say

The two were arrested on Tuesday as they returned home. The police didn’t say where the home is located.

While conducting a search, officers found suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine along with a digital scale, pepper spray, a knife, collapsible batons, brass knuckles and a stolen credit card.

A 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have each been charged with three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing stolen property.

The man has also been charged with driving while suspended.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls' Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls
Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls – Mar 8, 2022

The two accused have been held in custody, pending bail hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: 31 drug poisonings in 2 weeks, including 2 deaths in Guelph, public health says

News of the arrest comes just days after public health issued an alert following six drug poisonings within an hour.

The alert sent out last Friday warned that while no one died, most overdoses involved fentanyl.

