Crime

Halifax police investigating after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 15' Global News Morning Halifax: September 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted late Wednesday morning in a suburban area of Dartmouth.

In a release, police say officers received a report of a sexual assault that happened around 11:45 a.m. on a pathway near Jayden Drive and Elwin Crescent.

“A man approached a 15-year-old girl who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner,” the release said. “The girl left the area and reported the incident to a trusted adult.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 5’8″ with a “stocky build,” the release said. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt and black track pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

