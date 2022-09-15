Menu

Education

University of Guelph provides update to IT system outage

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 15, 2022 11:28 am
User typing on computer keyboard. View image in full screen
User typing on computer keyboard. Getty Images

The University of Guelph continues to look into what caused the school’s IT systems to crash.

The incident first occurred on Sunday and the issue carried on into Tuesday before some of the services were restored.

The outage impacted students and staff who were unable to access services such as email and printing, shared file storage, and debit and credit.

In an email to CJOY, the university says the university took immediate action to ensure the security of its systems and the protection of the data.

The university goes on to say that it is working with external experts to determine the extent of the information that may have been impacted.

Read more: Canada targeted by dozens of cyberespionage attacks since 2010, study shows

In the meantime, students and staff may continue to experience limited service disruption as they work to return to regular operations.

The university says it apologizes for the inconvenience that has occurred as a result of this incident.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
