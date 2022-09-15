University of Guelph provides update to IT system outage

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph continues to look into what caused the school’s IT systems to crash.

The incident first occurred on Sunday and the issue carried on into Tuesday before some of the services were restored.

The outage impacted students and staff who were unable to access services such as email and printing, shared file storage, and debit and credit.

In an email to CJOY, the university says the university took immediate action to ensure the security of its systems and the protection of the data.

The university goes on to say that it is working with external experts to determine the extent of the information that may have been impacted.

In the meantime, students and staff may continue to experience limited service disruption as they work to return to regular operations.

The university says it apologizes for the inconvenience that has occurred as a result of this incident.