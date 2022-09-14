Community paramedicine program in Moose Jaw, Sask. a ‘tremendous success’

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics across Canada are gathering in Saskatoon this week for the Paramedicine Across Canada (PAC) Exposition.

The conference began Wednesday and will wrap up on Sunday.

“The PAC Expo provides leaders with clinical training and education with the purpose of driving meaningful health-care solutions for Canadians,” says Dave Deines, president of the Paramedic Association of Canada.

One thing the expo focused on was the community paramedicine program in Moose Jaw.

The community launched the program in April 2021, providing mental health and substance use care for people wherever they are.

In the past year, they’ve seen the program help lots of people.

“It’s been a tremendous success. We’ve had over 2,000 client contacts, and we were able to divert over 500 individuals from the emergency department, as well as 100 hospital admission diversions,” says Angela Sereda, manager of the Mobile Integrated Health Program.

The program means people can call from their home and get help in their home, without setting foot into an emergency room.

The paramedics will go in and treat them, as well as connect them to any additional services they may need.

“It’s very meaningful work to be able to impact someone’s life that way,” says Sereda.

Sereda says it’s about connecting with the clients and helping them through their times of crisis.