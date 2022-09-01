Menu

Health

N.B. emergency medical technicians to assist paramedics, increase ambulance coverage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Protesters call for improvements to N.B. health-care system' Protesters call for improvements to N.B. health-care system
About a dozen people gathered outside Moncton City Hall to call for improvements to New Brunswick’s ailing health-care system. The protesters say Premier Blaine Higgs has failed to deliver improvements during his years in government. Silas Brown has more.

A training program for emergency medical technicians aimed at putting more ambulances on New Brunswick roads is scheduled to begin this fall.

The Health Department says technicians will be trained to support non-urgent hospital transfers, which will permit one paramedic instead of two to be inside an ambulance.

Ambulances on non-urgent transfers will be staffed with one emergency medical technician and one paramedic, freeing up the second paramedic for another 911 call.

Read more: New Brunswick graduate nurses can now become fully licensed through Quebec exam

The department says the nine-week training course is aligned with requirements established by the Paramedics Association of New Brunswick.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch says the newly trained medical technicians will keep more ambulances staffed and increase paramedic coverage across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ambulance NB vice-president Jean-Pierre Savoie says the training program offers another entry point into the health system for people looking for a career in health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
