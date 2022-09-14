Quebec police search for man missing after vehicle washed away in Saguenay region

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they’re looking for a man in his 60s who is missing after a road collapsed in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Police say the man was driving one of two vehicles using a gravel road at about 6 a.m. when it was overrun by water from a nearby stream after a night of heavy rain.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the missing man’s vehicle was found unoccupied, about 600 metres from where the road collapsed.

A helicopter and police divers were deployed to the scene today, as were officers searching on foot.

The driver of the second vehicle managed to make it to safety.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken to hospital but released after being treated for minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.