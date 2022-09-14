Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police search for man missing after vehicle washed away in Saguenay region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Cleanup underway after heavy rain strikes Montreal' Cleanup underway after heavy rain strikes Montreal
A downpour led to street closures and flooded homes in the Greater Montreal area. As Global's Olivia O'Malley reports, meteorologists say the heavy rainfall was exceptional.

Quebec provincial police say they’re looking for a man in his 60s who is missing after a road collapsed in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Police say the man was driving one of two vehicles using a gravel road at about 6 a.m. when it was overrun by water from a nearby stream after a night of heavy rain.

Read more: Heavy rainfall leads to flooding, sewer backups in Greater Montreal area

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the missing man’s vehicle was found unoccupied, about 600 metres from where the road collapsed.

Trending Stories

A helicopter and police divers were deployed to the scene today, as were officers searching on foot.

The driver of the second vehicle managed to make it to safety.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken to hospital but released after being treated for minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Heavy Rain tagSaguenay tagSaguenay-Lac-St-Jean tagroad collapse tagSaguenay region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers