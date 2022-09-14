Manitoba is spending $200,000 for emergency flood relief in Pakistan

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is spending $200,000 to support emergency disaster relief efforts in flood-stricken Pakistan, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday.

“Manitobans know first-hand the devastating impacts of extreme weather on lives, communities and businesses, and we stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan as they endure this unprecedented crisis,” said Stefanson.

“Our government is proud to support critical humanitarian efforts that will help ensure affected residents have access to emergency food provisions, clean drinking water, safe shelter, essential hygiene supplies and primary medical care.”

Manitoba is one of the first two Canadian provinces to pledge financial assistance for the emergency response in Pakistan.

The aid will help humanitarian organizations provide essential supplies and services for those in need, the premier noted.

Since June 2022, Pakistan has experienced massive amounts of monsoon rainfall — up to six times the normal seasonal rainfall in some areas.

The unprecedented levels of flooding have affected over 33 million people and killed over 1,400 including 458 children.

and almost 660,000 people have been displaced and are living in camps.

The money is being given to the Manitoba Council for International Cooperation (MCIC.)

MCIC administers emergency aid on behalf of Manitobans.

The council is well-equipped to provide efficient, effective aid to the people affected by Pakistan’s historic flooding,

Ten of its member organizations are already involved in providing in-country humanitarian assistance, the premier noted.

“MCIC and our members appreciate the Manitoba government’s support to the humanitarian crisis in Pakistan,” said Janice Hamilton, executive director, MCIC.

“Manitobans consistently think beyond our borders and are always willing to step up as members of the global community.

“This funding will be crucial to help our members respond to families and communities in Pakistan that urgently need life-saving assistance,” Hamilton added.

