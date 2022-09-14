Sask. RCMP located and arrested 16-year-old following assault at North Battleford school

There was an increased police presence at the North Battleford Composite High School Wednesday, with police saying one person was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The Battleford RCMP responded to an assault at North Battleford Composite High School where they enacted its Safe Plan.
“At 3 p.m. this afternoon, Battlefords RCMP located and arrested (the teen) in North Battleford without incident,” according to an updated release.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
