Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP located and arrested 16-year-old following assault at North Battleford school

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 5:38 pm
North Battleford RCMP arrested a man for uttering threats in Frontier Mall. View image in full screen
Police located and arrested a 16-year-old teen who they believe to be involved in an assault at a North Battleford high school on Wednesday. File / Global News

There was an increased police presence at the North Battleford Composite High School Wednesday, with police saying one person was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Battleford RCMP responded to an assault at North Battleford Composite High School where they enacted its Safe Plan.

Read more: North Battleford man charged with 2nd-degree murder in mother’s death

 

“At 3 p.m. this afternoon, Battlefords RCMP located and arrested (the teen) in North Battleford without incident,” according to an updated release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Battleford RCMP searching for 3 women following armed robbery

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Click to play video: 'Poundmaker man allegedly attacked by 3 Sask. men' Poundmaker man allegedly attacked by 3 Sask. men
Poundmaker man allegedly attacked by 3 Sask. men – Jul 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagNorth Battleford tagPublic Assistance tagArmed and Dangerous tagNorth Battleford RCMP taghigh school assault tagNorth Battleford Composite High School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers