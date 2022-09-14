Grand River Conservation Authority warns water levels are low despite recent rainfall

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a request to Southern Ontario residents to continue reducing their water consumption despite the recent rainfall the area has seen.

“While recent rains may have helped lawns and gardens, they have done very little for river flows and reservoir levels in the Grand River watershed,” the release from the GRCA stated.

“Water users are being urged to continue reducing their consumption by 20 per cent until conditions improve.”

The conservation authority says that it is using large upstream reservoirs to augment its river flows to maintain targets on both the Grand and Speed rivers.

It says it is being careful as the use of the reservoirs allows for the proper operation of around 30 wastewater treatment plants throughout the Grand River Watershed including Waterloo, Brantford and the Six Nations.

The agency notes that it is worried about Whitemans Creek in Brant County as the water levels are about 50 per cent below the normal levels for this time of yea after it has received less than 30 per cent of the expected normal rainfall over the last month.

The GRCA says that the Grand River Low Water Response Team met last week and decided to keep the entire area in Level 2 under the Ontario Low Water Response Program until the pressure eases on the system.