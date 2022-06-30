Grand River Conservation Authority moves to Level 1 water restriction amid unusually dry weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority based in Cambridge, Ont., is asking area residents and businesses to cut their water use by 10 per cent.

The suggestion was made during a virtual meeting by the Grand River Low Water Response Team on Wednesday.

The Team placed the entire watershed at Level 1 due to the unusually dry weather this year.

The move applies to all water users including municipalities, aggregate operations, golf courses, water bottlers, farms for irrigation and private users.

The conservation authority said the low rainfall that has been occurring since April has contributed to reduced stream flows in a number of tributaries throughout the watershed.

They said in the meantime, residents should follow their respective municipal outdoor water use bylaws which limit watering to specific days and times.

