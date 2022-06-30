Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Grand River Conservation Authority moves to Level 1 water restriction amid unusually dry weather

The move applies to all water users including municipalities, aggregate operations, golf courses, water bottlers, farms for irrigation and private users.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:12 pm
The Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
The Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The Grand River Conservation Authority based in Cambridge, Ont., is asking area residents and businesses to cut their water use by 10 per cent.

The suggestion was made during a virtual meeting by the Grand River Low Water Response Team on Wednesday.

The Team placed the entire watershed at Level 1 due to the unusually dry weather this year.

The move applies to all water users including municipalities, aggregate operations, golf courses, water bottlers, farms for irrigation and private users.

READ MORE: Guelph moves to Level 1 yellow water restrictions

Trending Stories

The conservation authority said the low rainfall that has been occurring since April has contributed to reduced stream flows in a number of tributaries throughout the watershed.

Story continues below advertisement

They said in the meantime, residents should follow their respective municipal outdoor water use bylaws which limit watering to specific days and times.

Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
Ontario summer forecast 2022 – Jun 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagWater tagrestrictions tagGrand River tagWater Restrictions tagGrand River Conservation Authority tagWatershed tagWater use tagConservation Authority tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers