Damage from Wednesday’s storms closes Elora Gorge Conservation Area

The storms that struck southern Ontario on Wednesday have forced the closure of the Elora Gorge Conservation Area.

The Grand River Conservation Area says that it closed the conservation area for both day-use and new overnight camping.

The GRCA did not provide a timeline for when these options would once again be available to the public.

The agency said that those with campsite or tubing reservations this week would be contacted directly with regard to their bookings.

All of the other conservation areas that fall under the GRCA umbrella remain open to the public, though visitors are asked to be cautious and avoid areas where tree damage has occurred.