Canada

Damage from Wednesday’s storms closes Elora Gorge Conservation Area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 9:33 am
Cascades of Elora Gorge. View image in full screen
Cascades of Elora Gorge. Boris Spremo / CP Images

The storms that struck southern Ontario on Wednesday have forced the closure of the Elora Gorge Conservation Area.

The Grand River Conservation Area says that it closed the conservation area for both day-use and new overnight camping.

Read more: Researcher says Canada’s ‘largest documented hailstone’ fell Monday in Alberta

The GRCA did not provide a timeline for when these options would once again be available to the public.

Trending Stories

The agency said that those with campsite or tubing reservations this week would be contacted directly with regard to their bookings.

Read more: More rainstorms hit Kentucky as flood death toll rises to 37

Story continues below advertisement

All of the other conservation areas that fall under the GRCA umbrella remain open to the public,  though visitors are asked to be cautious and avoid areas where tree damage has occurred.

