Bitcoin transaction gone wrong leads to armed robbery, Winnipeg cops say

A Bitcoin transaction gone wrong led to an armed robbery Monday evening, Winnipeg police said.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was held at gunpoint, assaulted, tied up and driven around by the suspect, after making a pre-arranged Bitcoin transaction via social media.

When the vehicle eventually stopped, police said, the man hopped out and ran for help.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Broadway later that evening, and charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as armed robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

