Crime

Bitcoin transaction gone wrong leads to armed robbery, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 3:07 pm
Bitcoin price View image in full screen
A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Bitcoin transaction gone wrong led to an armed robbery Monday evening, Winnipeg police said.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was held at gunpoint, assaulted, tied up and driven around by the suspect, after making a pre-arranged Bitcoin transaction via social media.

Read more: Bitcoin beware: Police say scams on the rise

When the vehicle eventually stopped, police said, the man hopped out and ran for help.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Broadway later that evening, and charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as armed robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman – Oct 6, 2021

 

