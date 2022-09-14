Menu

Crime

8 arrested, 1 outstanding after Hamilton drug raids at 5 locations: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 3:30 pm
Nine people are facing multiple charges after five drug raids across Hamilton last Friday, according to police.

Investigators say close to $375,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine, three fully loaded handguns a rifle and Taser weapon were seized in the raids targeting a local drug trafficking ring.

A couple of cars, large amounts of Canadian and U.S. cash were also seized when the search warrants were executed at several addresses around 5 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Seven people, between the ages of 24 and 42, from Hamilton were taken into custody during the seizures and are facing multiple drug and gun offences.

A 44-year-old from Toronto is facing similar charges.

Police are still seeking one other suspect in connection with the drug raid.

