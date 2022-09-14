Winnipeg mayor, council, trustee candidates can submit nomination paperwork, city says

Send this page to someone via email

The nomination period for Winnipeg’s upcoming municipal election begins Wednesday, the city said.

Before their names end up on the Oct. 26 ballot, registered candidates for mayor, council and school trustee must submit nomination papers to prove they have support from eligible voters.

The Senior Election Official is now accepting Nomination Papers from candidates for Mayor, Councillor and School Trustee. For more information on this process, visit https://t.co/N4SHptLVYr #wpg22 pic.twitter.com/Ig1LaK8V5t — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) September 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Mayoral candidates need at least 250 signatures from voters whose names appear on the voters list, while council and trustee candidates need at least 25 signatures from voters in the ward where they’re seeking election.

Candidates are required to submit their nomination papers in person — and show valid identification proving their name and current address — at the Susan A. Thompson Building prior to the deadline of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If a candidate wants to withdraw their nomination, they have until 4:30 p.m. the day after the deadline.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, election officials will hold a random draw to determine the order of the candidates’ names on the ballot.

4:20 Winnipeg Election 2022 reminders Winnipeg Election 2022 reminders – Aug 15, 2022