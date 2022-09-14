Menu

Politics

Winnipeg mayor, council, trustee candidates can submit nomination paperwork, city says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 3:05 pm
Winnipeg election voting View image in full screen
Winnipeggers vote for a new mayor, council and school trustees this October. Lara Schroeder / Global News

The nomination period for Winnipeg’s upcoming municipal election begins Wednesday, the city said.

Before their names end up on the Oct. 26 ballot, registered candidates for mayor, council and school trustee must submit nomination papers to prove they have support from eligible voters.

Mayoral candidates need at least 250 signatures from voters whose names appear on the voters list, while council and trustee candidates need at least 25 signatures from voters in the ward where they’re seeking election.

Candidates are required to submit their nomination papers in person — and show valid identification proving their name and current address —  at the Susan A. Thompson Building prior to the deadline of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If a candidate wants to withdraw their nomination, they have until 4:30 p.m. the day after the deadline.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, election officials will hold a random draw to determine the order of the candidates’ names on the ballot.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Election 2022 reminders' Winnipeg Election 2022 reminders
Winnipeg Election 2022 reminders – Aug 15, 2022
