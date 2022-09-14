ICBC and B.C. courts set to close Monday, health services to remain open

Send this page to someone via email

The decision to provide a day off to public sector workers in B.C. on Monday to coincide with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is having unintended consequences.

The national holiday means ICBC appointments and court cases will need to be rescheduled. British Columbia announced on Wednesday plans to give all public sector workers and Crown corporation workers the day off.

The province’s public insurer will be open to report a claim and renew an insurance policy but road test appointments will need to be rescheduled.

“We have started and will continue to rebook road test appointments made for September 19 on a priority basis,” ICBC said in a statement.

“While all road test customers will be contacted by an email and a phone call to rebook their appointment, customers in urgent need of driver licencing services on Monday are encouraged to rebook their appointment online or by phone as soon as possible.”

The Supreme Court will be closed on Monday and all criminal and extradition proceedings booked will be re-scheduled.

Multi-day proceedings scheduled to commence or continue on Monday, Sept. 19, will

commence or continue on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Matters set for fix-date appearances on Sept. 19, 2022, in any court location, will be reset

to Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Provincial liquor and cannabis wholesale operations will be closed on Monday.

It will be business as usual for BC Ferries, Translink and BC Transit transportation services.

The province does not yet have a cost estimate for providing the day off for many Monday.

“There will be costs to the Province related to paying public sector workers who will be working on Monday – for example health care workers,” a statement reads.

“Those workers will be paid according to the provisions of their collective agreements.”

The province is encouraging child care providers to remain open to support the closure of schools in the K to 12 system.

The health-care system will remain open, with scheduled surgeries and assessments set to take place.