B.C. schools to close on Monday for day of mourning to mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 7:15 pm
While tributes pour in from around the world, the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited conversation around the British Empire and its legacy of colonialism and oppression.

The B.C. government will be providing a day off to all provincial employees and employees of public sector unions on Monday.

This means all K-12 public schools and public post-secondary institutions will be closed to mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Most Crown corporations will be closed and the province is encouraging private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees.

“The national holiday will be observed Monday, Sept. 19 by federal employees,” B.C. Premier John Horgan said.

“We have advised provincial public-sector employers to honour this day in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements.”

Ontario will not declare September 19 a holiday

The B.C. government has announced plans for a procession in Victoria on Monday.

The ceremonial procession will also include a commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II at Christ Church Cathedral.

The service will start at 11 a.m. following the procession from the B.C. Legislature.

“Over the last few days, British Columbians have joined with people across the country and around the world in an outpouring of support for the Royal Family over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” Horgan said.

“Our government will follow the lead of the federal government and join with other provinces in observing the national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral.”

School tagJohn Horgan tagQueen Elizabeth tagQueen tagK to 12 tagqueen elizabeth funeral tagBC education system tag

