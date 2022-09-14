No stat holiday in Alberta on Monday for ‘day of mourning’ over Queen’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has followed the federal government’s lead and declared Monday, Sept. 19 a provincial day of mourning “in solemn recognition of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

However, it will not be treated as a statutory holiday.

On Monday, the prime minister announced Canada will observe a national day of mourning on Sept. 19. The holiday will coincide with the queen’s funeral in London, U.K.

“We have also chosen to move forward with a federal holiday on Monday,” Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

“We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we’re aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

While Trudeau has said Monday would be a “federal holiday,” which normally applies to public servants and federally regulated workers, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later said in a tweet that federally regulated workers will not get the day off automatically.

He said it would only be for “federal government employees.”

In Alberta, people are invited to attend an outdoor ceremony and moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Monday at the legislature.

“Workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are encouraged to also observe the moment of silence,” a Wednesday news release from the province said.

“As part of the day of mourning, all employers are encouraged to make accommodations for employees to either attend the ceremony at the legislature or otherwise mark the occasion of Her late Majesty’s funeral.

“Schools will be encouraged to offer opportunities for students to take part in the day of mourning.

Members of the public can also sign books of condolence at the Alberta legislature and other provincial buildings until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18 and online until noon on Monday, Sept. 19.

