Canada

No stat holiday in Alberta on Monday for ‘day of mourning’ over Queen’s death

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Royal Family attends service for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall' Royal Family attends service for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state for four days leading up to her funeral on Sept. 19. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby lead a short service for the queen and members of the Royal Family including including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Alberta has followed the federal government’s lead and declared Monday, Sept. 19 a provincial day of mourning “in solemn recognition of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

However, it will not be treated as a statutory holiday.

Read more: Canada announces a holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Here’s who gets it

On Monday, the prime minister announced Canada will observe a national day of mourning on Sept. 19. The holiday will coincide with the queen’s funeral in London, U.K.

“We have also chosen to move forward with a federal holiday on Monday,” Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

“We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we’re aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

While Trudeau has said Monday would be a “federal holiday,” which normally applies to public servants and federally regulated workers, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later said in a tweet that federally regulated workers will not get the day off automatically.

He said it would only be for “federal government employees.”

Click to play video: 'Canada declares federal holiday on Sept. 19 to mark Queen’s state funeral' Canada declares federal holiday on Sept. 19 to mark Queen’s state funeral
Canada declares federal holiday on Sept. 19 to mark Queen’s state funeral

In Alberta, people are invited to attend an outdoor ceremony and moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Monday at the legislature.

“Workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are encouraged to also observe the moment of silence,” a Wednesday news release from the province said.

“As part of the day of mourning, all employers are encouraged to make accommodations for employees to either attend the ceremony at the legislature or otherwise mark the occasion of Her late Majesty’s funeral.

“Schools will be encouraged to offer opportunities for students to take part in the day of mourning.

Members of the public can also sign books of condolence at the Alberta legislature and other provincial buildings until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18 and online until noon on Monday, Sept. 19.

— More to come… 

