Canada

RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina working to become a national museum

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 4:52 pm
The Canada 150 exhibit unveiled at the RCMP Heritage Centre Tuesday morning, titled ‘Building Better Partnerships: The RCMP and Canada’s First Peoples.’ View image in full screen
The RCMP Heritage Centre is advancing plans to become Canada’s newest national museum in Regina to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the RCMP in 2023. Marney Blunt / Global News

To honour, reflect and to educate on the historical relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the RCMP, the Heritage Centre in Regina is in the plans of becoming Canada’s newest national museum.

In order to do so, the RCMP Heritage Centre is engaging in a Canada-wide conversation to hear perspectives from Canadians about a new national RCMP museum to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the force.

The CEO of the RCMP Heritage Centre says the RCMP is a Canadian institution with deep roots in our history and without the voices of people across Canada, the unique stories and perspectives cannot be appropriately reflected.

Read more: $4.5M from feds to make Regina’s RCMP Heritage Centre a national museum

“The proposed National RCMP Museum will be a place of celebration and discovery, of reflection and reconciliation. It will be a place to listen, learn and build connections,” said CEO Tara Robinson in a release.

“There are many proud chapters in the RCMP story, and others that are intensely painful. By acknowledging the struggles of the past, the Museum will offer the chance for visitors to reflect, hear from diverse perspectives, and learn about Canada’s history and its future.”

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said there is a relationship between Indigenous people and the RCMP in Canada as many First Nations are RCMP staff sergeants and constables across the country.

Trending Stories

“Many serve and wear their red coats (with) pride and protect the community that they are stationed in,” said Delorme. “Cowessess has over 50 citizens across this country that are serving now as RCMP.”

Read more: The RCMP was created to control Indigenous people. Can that relationship be reset?

Delorme said the Heritage Centre can bring the truth about the historical relationship between RCMP and Indigenous Peoples forward.

“There wasn’t always the greatest relationship. But today, moving forward, the RCMP want to play that role,” he said. “There are tribal polices in this country and more are going to be created to empower Indigenous people to have their own enforcement. The RCMP will always play a sister/brother role, regardless if it’s direct or just helping. This Heritage Centre will allow families and individuals and friends of Canada to hear that truth and to see the potential we have together.”

Once established, the National RCMP Museum will be only the third established outside of the National Capital Region. The new National RCMP Museum would be established as a federal Crown Corporation, not owned or operated by the RCMP, according to their website.

People can participate in the Canada-wide conversation in a number of ways, including completing an online survey on their website, hosting a community conversation or sharing opinions and perspectives in different formats.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s first Indigenous RCMP officer' Canada’s first Indigenous RCMP officer
Canada’s first Indigenous RCMP officer – Jun 26, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
