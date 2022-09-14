Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. jail guard charged with assault after inmate threw bodily fluids at him: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 14' Global News Morning Halifax: September 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A correctional officer at the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S. has been charged, after allegedly assaulting an inmate who threw “bodily fluids” at him back in July.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of the assault on July 18 — one day after it happened.

Read more: Hearing for Adam Drake in homicide of rapper Pat Stay postponed until October

According to a news release, a 47-year-old inmate had thrown bodily fluids on a 36-year-old guard, who then assaulted the inmate.

Trending Stories

“The inmate was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” police noted.

Sheldon Tremont Broome, 47, will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court to face charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, guard Ian MacNeil, 36, will face charges of aggravated assault.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dartmouth Provincial Court tagCentral Nova Scotia Correctional Facility tagassaulting a peace officer tagCentral Nova tagCorrectional officer charged taginmate charged tagInmate charged assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers