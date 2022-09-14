N.S. jail guard charged with assault after inmate threw bodily fluids at him: police

Send this page to someone via email

A correctional officer at the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S. has been charged, after allegedly assaulting an inmate who threw “bodily fluids” at him back in July.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of the assault on July 18 — one day after it happened.

According to a news release, a 47-year-old inmate had thrown bodily fluids on a 36-year-old guard, who then assaulted the inmate.

“The inmate was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” police noted.

Sheldon Tremont Broome, 47, will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court to face charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Meanwhile, guard Ian MacNeil, 36, will face charges of aggravated assault.