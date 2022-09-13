Menu

Canada

Public help needed to locate missing London, Ont. woman, 4-year-old daughter

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 13, 2022 6:03 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter who were last seen Thursday in the city’s east end.

Courtney Roane and her daughter Lilyan Newcombe were last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the area of Toulon Crescent and Kipling Avenue in east London, police said. They were reported missing on Tuesday.

Courtney Roane, 24, and Lilyan Newcombe, 4 View image in full screen
Courtney Roane, 24, and Lilyan Newcombe, 4. London Police Service/Handout

Roane is described as approximately five-foot-five, with a thin build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Newcombe is described as approximately three feet tall with thin build, shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Read more: OPP say missing Penetanguishene, Ont. woman found safe

No details were immediately available as to the clothes they were wearing when they were last seen.

Police say they and the pair’s family are concerned for their welfare.

