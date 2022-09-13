Public help needed to locate missing London, Ont. woman, 4-year-old daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter who were last seen Thursday in the city’s east end.

Courtney Roane and her daughter Lilyan Newcombe were last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the area of Toulon Crescent and Kipling Avenue in east London, police said. They were reported missing on Tuesday.

View image in full screen Courtney Roane, 24, and Lilyan Newcombe, 4. London Police Service/Handout

Roane is described as approximately five-foot-five, with a thin build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Newcombe is described as approximately three feet tall with thin build, shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

No details were immediately available as to the clothes they were wearing when they were last seen.

Police say they and the pair’s family are concerned for their welfare.