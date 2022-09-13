Menu

Investigations

Kingston Police appeal for public tips in search for missing 15-year-old boy

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 4:34 pm
Missing 15 year old.
Missing 15 year old. Global News

Kingston Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year- old Patrick Stephens.

Stephens was last seen on Sept. 8 in the area of Portsmouth Avenue near Elmwood Street in midtown Kingston. It is believed he may be in the Trenton or the Quinte West area.

Read more: Kingston Police locate missing teen

Stephens is described as Caucasian, five-feet-eight-inches tall and approximately 119 lbs., with a slim build and wavy black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is acted to contact Det. Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.

