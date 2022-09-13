Kingston Police appeal for public tips in search for missing 15-year-old boy

Kingston Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year- old Patrick Stephens.
Stephens was last seen on Sept. 8 in the area of Portsmouth Avenue near Elmwood Street in midtown Kingston. It is believed he may be in the Trenton or the Quinte West area.
Stephens is described as Caucasian, five-feet-eight-inches tall and approximately 119 lbs., with a slim build and wavy black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is acted to contact Det. Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.
