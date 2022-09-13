Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 19-year-old in Burnaby last year

A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years in the killing of a 19-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., last spring.
Ahmed Tahir, 21, was sentenced last Friday for shooting Blerton Dalipi outside a vape shop on 6th Street on May 8, 2021. A bystander also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
Dashcam footage of the incident showed at least three people and the victim in the line of fire, and five gunshots could be heard.
Read more: Burnaby RCMP releases footage of suspect vehicle involved in early July shooting
Tahir was arrested the same day and charged with first degree murder on May 9.
He entered a guilty plea, and on June 1, 2022, was convicted of second-degree murder.
“Though incredibly young, both Blerton Dalipi and Ahmed Tahir were well known to police,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a Tuesday news release.
“We’re happy with the outcome of this investigation.”
