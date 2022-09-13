Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 19-year-old in Burnaby last year

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years in the killing of a 19-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., last spring.

Ahmed Tahir, 21, was sentenced last Friday for shooting Blerton Dalipi outside a vape shop on 6th Street on May 8, 2021. A bystander also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed at least three people and the victim in the line of fire, and five gunshots could be heard.

1:19 Charges have been laid in deadly Burnaby shooting Charges have been laid in deadly Burnaby shooting – May 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Tahir was arrested the same day and charged with first degree murder on May 9.

He entered a guilty plea, and on June 1, 2022, was convicted of second-degree murder.

“Though incredibly young, both Blerton Dalipi and Ahmed Tahir were well known to police,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a Tuesday news release.

“We’re happy with the outcome of this investigation.”