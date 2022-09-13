Menu

Crime

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 19-year-old in Burnaby last year

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 4:43 pm
Warning: Contains disturbing content. A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a brazen Burnaby murder caught on video. Ahmed Tahir pleaded guilty to the death of Blerton Dalipi and won't be eligible for parole for 17 years.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years in the killing of a 19-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., last spring.

Ahmed Tahir, 21, was sentenced last Friday for shooting Blerton Dalipi outside a vape shop on 6th Street on May 8, 2021. A bystander also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Dashcam footage of the incident showed at least three people and the victim in the line of fire, and five gunshots could be heard.

Tahir was arrested the same day and charged with first degree murder on May 9.

Trending Stories

He entered a guilty plea, and on June 1, 2022, was convicted of second-degree murder.

“Though incredibly young, both Blerton Dalipi and Ahmed Tahir were well known to police,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a Tuesday news release.

“We’re happy with the outcome of this investigation.”

