Crime

Weapons, stolen property seized in homeless camp by Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 2:35 pm
Police say an investigation into a suspicious person report led to a cache of weapons in a homeless camp that doubled as a bike chop shop. View image in full screen
Police say an investigation into a suspicious person report led to a cache of weapons in a homeless camp that doubled as a bike chop shop. Kelowna RCMP

A suspicious person report led to the discovery of a cache of weapons in a homeless camp, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, a concerned citizen called on Friday afternoon and reported a group of people moving a large amount of items along the 3200 block of Saint Amand Road.

RCMP say the investigating officer found a verified stolen bike on a trail that led to a sophisticated camp and apparent bike chop shop.

Read more: Kelowna Mounties look for women involved in summer assault

The officer found five men living in the camp, and learned that a firearm could possibly be found in one of the three tents.

“With the assistance of other officers, the group of men were placed under arrest,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“A search of the camp located a large amount of cash, loaded firearms, edged weapons, bear spray and other property believed to have been stolen, which was all seized pending further investigation.”

Click to play video: 'Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house' Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house
Eviction hearing pushed to next year for notorious problem house – Sep 2, 2022

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that attempts are being made to identify the proper owners of the seized property.

13
Weapons, stolen property seized in homeless camp by Kelowna RCMP - image View image in gallery mode
Kelowna RCMP
23
Weapons, stolen property seized in homeless camp by Kelowna RCMP - image View image in gallery mode
Kelowna RCMP
33
Weapons, stolen property seized in homeless camp by Kelowna RCMP - image View image in gallery mode
Kelowna RCMP

“These weapons are now off the streets of Kelowna, but are a prime example why the police have concerns with citizens taking the law into their own hands and entering these types of encampments,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“This could have been a very different outcome.”

Police say anyone who believes some of the stolen property in the above-shown pictures is theirs should contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference police file 2022-57365.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021' Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021
Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 – Aug 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagStolen bikes tagWeapons Seized tagbike chop shop tag

