Kelowna Mounties look for women involved in summer assault

Kelowna Mounties are issuing photos taken the night of a downtown assault last month in hopes that it will jog some memories.

Near Mills Street and Bernard Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18, RCMP came upon a woman that had been assaulted and was bleeding heavily from a wound to her arm, RCMP said.

The woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital where she received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. To date, she has been unable to provide officers with details on how she was injured.

Surveillance showed an earlier altercation had occurred between the injured woman and two women she may have known. A man was also present with the two women during the incident.

“Kelowna RCMP would like the public’s assistance in identifying the persons involved to understand what took place the night of Aug. 18,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

Please call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 referencing Kelowna RCMP file 2022-52127 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

