Kelowna Mounties search for suspect with foot fetish posing as parking lot reflexologist

A man who sold himself on at least two occasions as a reflexologist with an interest in feet is being sought by Kelowna police.

A woman was in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Aug. 11 at 10:20 a.m. when a tall, greying, middle age man approached her saying he was a reflexologist and wanted to take pictures of her feet.

She allowed him to do so, then he proceeded to give her a foot rub.

“He asked her if that (felt) good and if he (could) take two minutes to give a proper massage,” RCMP said in a press release sent out Monday. “The female said ‘no’ and the man continued to rub and massage her feet.”

RCMP said the man kept rubbing and said, “in about 30 seconds you will feel so good.”

The female again told the man “no,” and he continued until she yelled again. She then pulled her foot away and left, later making a report to RCMP.

The man showed up again at around 10: 50 a.m. Sept. 1, this time in a parking lot on the 2900 block of Pandosy Street. This time a 19-year-old woman said a middle-aged man persuaded her to let him rub and video-record her feet.

“It was reported that the man commented that he liked her toenail polish,” RCMP said. “He asked to look at the bottom of her feet and asked her questions, like if she is on her feet all day.”

Again, the man claimed he was a reflexologist and asked her multiple personal questions.

The woman told police she could see the man’s cellphone was recording the interaction and she was “frozen in fear during the event and was not sure what to do.”

The man asked to inspect her other foot, but the woman put her shoes back on and walked away. She told police she believed the interaction was sexual and felt victimized by the encounter.

“Kelowna RCMP are extremely concerned by these two separate and unusual interactions,” Const. Terry Jimmieson said. “We are looking to speak with this man in order to understand his motives.”

The man in the second incident was described as middle-aged, with a short-kept beard, around five-foot-10 in height with a slim build. In the first incident he was thought to be around six-foot tall, and was wearing a Blue Jays shirt.

The man was walking a small dog at the time.

RCMP are asking that anyone who has been approached by the man and has not yet contacted the RCMP to please do so at 250-762-3300 and reference police file 2022-55425.