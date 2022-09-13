Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP seek information in 2018 Vern Otto disappearance

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 2:24 pm
RCMP seek information into the 2018 disappearance of Vernon Karl Otto. View image in full screen
RCMP seek information into the 2018 disappearance of Vernon Karl Otto. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP major crime services is seeking more information into the disappearance of Vernon Karl Otto four years ago.

The 66-year-old went missing after meeting with his family on the morning of May 29, 2018.

He said he was going to run errands, do yard work at his home near Stead, Man., and planned to go look at a crawler tractor.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had potential business dealings with Otto regarding the purchase or sale of a crawler tractor, or any large construction/farming implement in May of 2018.

The last known contact anyone had with him was later that day at 1 p.m. when he was believed to be working in his field.

That same day, around 4:50 p.m., his 2005 white extended-cab truck with grey decals on the side was believed to have been travelling southbound on Highway 12, making a turn westbound on Road 94 North.

The following day, at 5:30 p.m., officers found his burned pickup truck a short distance from his residence on Road 94 North west of Highway 12 – the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Vern Otto Truck Decal View image in full screen
Vern Otto Truck Decal. Manitoba RCMP
Map detailing Vern Otto investigation View image in full screen
Map detailing Vern Otto investigation. Manitoba RCMP

Throughout the upcoming weeks, investigators will be in the Stead area to provide pamphlets to local residents and hang posters in local stores, churches and community centres to gather new information.

“We strongly believe that people in the area may have seen Vernon’s truck on Highway 12 and local provincial roads near Stead early in the evening of May 29, 2018,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer with Manitoba RCMP.

“There may be some reluctance by these witnesses to come forward, but we need those with information to contact investigators. Even a seemingly small detail could help investigators move this case forward.”

The RCMP encourages anyone who has provided information previously, or has new information to provide, to contact investigators through the RCMP tip line at 1-888-673-3316.

People can also submit tips or check the status of previous tips submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

