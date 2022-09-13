Police locate body of missing Edmonton father

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Edmonton man who has been missing for more than a month has been found.

The Edmonton Police Service said Hongsang (Howard) Rho was found dead by police on Monday. Officers did not disclose where the body was located.

Rho’s death is not considered criminal in nature, police said.

Rho, 64, was last seen on Aug. 11 near the Twin Brooks ravine in southwest Edmonton.

After that, his family began an exhaustive search for the man, desperate to find him. The EPS missing persons unit was also involved in the investigation.

Two weeks after his disappearance, the search ramped up with the help of K-9 search and rescue teams.

