Police locate body of missing Edmonton father

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 1:28 pm
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown on a lectern at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown on a lectern at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

The body of an Edmonton man who has been missing for more than a month has been found.

The Edmonton Police Service said Hongsang (Howard) Rho was found dead by police on Monday. Officers did not disclose where the body was located.

Rho’s death is not considered criminal in nature, police said.

Rho, 64, was last seen on Aug. 11 near the Twin Brooks ravine in southwest Edmonton.

Read more: Police, search and rescue join family’s search for missing father

After that, his family began an exhaustive search for the man, desperate to find him. The EPS missing persons unit was also involved in the investigation.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Search intensifies for missing Edmonton man' Search intensifies for missing Edmonton man
Search intensifies for missing Edmonton man – Aug 28, 2022

Two weeks after his disappearance, the search ramped up with the help of K-9 search and rescue teams.

Advertisement
