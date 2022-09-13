Manitoba RCMP ‘working around the clock’ to find missing kids, father

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re “working around the clock” in efforts to find two missing children from Hartney, Man.

The kids, 12-year-old Chyanne Bailey and her 10-year-old brother Brock were last seen riding their bikes from school to the home of their father, Michael Bailey.

They were supposed to spend a few days with their dad and then return to their mother’s house on Saturday, but no one has seen or heard from the kids since they left school. Their father didn’t show up for work on Monday.

The RCMP’s Tara Seel told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that police are very worried about the well-being of all three missing people, and although the case doesn’t fit the criteria to issue an Amber Alert, investigators are still taking it very seriously.

Missing children Chyanne and Brock Bailey. Manitoba RCMP

“We need to have confirmed evidence that there’s imminent threat to the safety of the children (to issue an alert),” Seel said, “and that’s not present here.

“There’s no indication at this time that their father intends them any harm.

“We’re doing all those things we would do in the normal course of a missing persons investigation, and one of those things is reaching out to the public … asking for help spreading the word and get a whole bunch of eyes looking for these people.”

Chyanne is described as five feet six inches and 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark green jumper and sweater, green pants, and neon pink running shoes.

Brock is five feet tall and 88 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a grey and maroon hoodie, shorts, and running shoes, and has scrapes on his knees from riding his bike.

Their father, Michael, is six feet five inches tall, 198 pounds, with hazel eyes, and drives a grey Dodge pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate KNB 764.

Anyone with information can call Boissevain RCMP at 204-534-7262 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

