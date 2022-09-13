RCMP look for two missing Manitoba siblings

Send this page to someone via email

Boissevain RCMP say two children are missing after not being returned to their mother after spending time with their father.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 12-year-old girl Chyanne Bailey and 10-year-old boy Brock Bailey rode their bikes from school the home of their father, 41-year-old Michael Bailey in Hartney.

The children were supposed to be returned Saturday afternoon, but nobody has seen or heard from them since they left school. Michael did not show up for work on Monday.

Chyanne is 5’6″ and 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair and was wearing a dark green jumper and sweater, green pants, and neon pink running shoes when she was seen last.

Brock is five feet tall and 88 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He has scrapes on his knees from riding his bike. He was last seen wearing a grey and maroon hoodie, shorts, and running shoes.

Michael is 6’5” tall, 198 pounds, with hazel eyes. He drives a grey Dodge pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate KNB 764.

Anyone with information can call Boissevain RCMP at 204-534-7262, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.