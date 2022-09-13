Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fake bomb call leads to mischief charges for Guelph woman

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 13, 2022 11:36 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police crest. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A call about a fake bomb threat at a bank has led to mischief charges for a Guelph woman.

Guelph police went to a bank in south end of the city about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say a woman went inside the branch and told staff that she heard two men planning to place a bomb in the bank.

Trending Stories

The woman then left the building.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Guelph residents will be able to get newly approved COVID-19 booster shot

Everyone in the bank was evacuated. A search ensued but police found no explosive.

The woman was located nearby and the investigation determined that her claims were unfounded.

Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old will make an appearance in a Guelph court on Oct. 28.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagMischief tagBomb Threat tagBank tagFake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers