Fake bomb call leads to mischief charges for Guelph woman

A call about a fake bomb threat at a bank has led to mischief charges for a Guelph woman.
Guelph police went to a bank in south end of the city about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators say a woman went inside the branch and told staff that she heard two men planning to place a bomb in the bank.
Trending Stories
The woman then left the building.
MORE LOCAL NEWS: Guelph residents will be able to get newly approved COVID-19 booster shot
Everyone in the bank was evacuated. A search ensued but police found no explosive.
The woman was located nearby and the investigation determined that her claims were unfounded.
The 38-year-old will make an appearance in a Guelph court on Oct. 28.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments