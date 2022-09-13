Fake bomb call leads to mischief charges for Guelph woman

Send this page to someone via email

A call about a fake bomb threat at a bank has led to mischief charges for a Guelph woman.

Guelph police went to a bank in south end of the city about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say a woman went inside the branch and told staff that she heard two men planning to place a bomb in the bank.

The woman then left the building.

Everyone in the bank was evacuated. A search ensued but police found no explosive.

The woman was located nearby and the investigation determined that her claims were unfounded.

The 38-year-old will make an appearance in a Guelph court on Oct. 28.